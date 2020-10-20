SAT extends suspension of physical hearing till Oct 29 amid Covid-19

The (SAT) has extended the suspension of physical hearing till October 29 amid the pandemic.

Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.

"... the judicial work of the tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 29th October, 2020," it said in a notification dated October 16.

The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of October 29, the tribunal said.

As per the notification, it would keep functioning via video conference from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders. Also, the office of the registry would function from October 19 - from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days.

Matters fixed for hearing between October 19 to October 29 would be rescheduled from January 11 to January 21, 2021.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till October 16 while continuing to function through video conference.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)