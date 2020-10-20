Rain delays Maharashtra cane crushing season: Sugar units association chief

-
Heavy rains recently in
several parts of Maharashtra's cane belt will result in a delay in crushing by sugar factories, a senior functionary of a federation of these units said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar told PTI rains had not damaged the cane crop much but had hit roads and other infrastructure around factories heavily which would cause the delay.
"Cane crushing will begin after some normalcy returns. Cane crushing was permitted from October 15 but only 25-30 of the 100 cooperative and 90 private factories managed to begin on this date. By the first week of November, all factories will be ready for crushing," Dandegaonkar said.
He said the sugarcane yield could be at least 100 lakh tonnes more than the 900 lakh tonnes the state government is estimating this year.
He claimed the management of sugar factories had held two to three meeting with five to six labour associations to discuss hike in wages but both sides are yet to come to an agreement.
Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on several lakh hectares were damaged.
