Nurses demand apology, action over Delhi hospital's 'No Malayalam' order

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Malayali nurses union in Delhi has demanded a written apology and "serious action" against those responsible for issuing the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) circular barring nurses from conversing in Malayalam and only use English or Hindi.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "It was really shocking for us. We feel that it is a threat to our linguistic freedom. We need an apology from the concerned person as they have humiliated the whole state," Fameer CK, representative of Delhi Action Committee of Malayali Nurses told ANI.
A June 5 circular had barred nursing staff at Delhi government-run GIPMER hospital to converse in Malayalam. They were advised only to use Hindi and English. However, the order it was later withdrawn today stating that it was issued without the instructions or knowledge of the hospital administration and Delhi government.
Fameer further condemned the issuing of such a notice without the approval of the hospital administration and said that a "serious action" should be taken against such "misconduct."
"If the administration is saying that they did not have any information, then the matter gets much more serious. It should be treated as a misconduct and serious action should be taken if a person is who is not concerned to issue a letter and is doing so on an official letterhead," he told ANI.
Fameer further stated that the Action Committee has decided to continue their agitation till an apology letter from the concerned department is issued.
"Also Delhi government should take strict action against the Nursing Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital," the nurse union representative added.
GIPMER's Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal today said the order had been withdrawn.
"This circular dated June 5, 2021 which was issued by Nursing Superitendent, GB Pant Hospital without any instructions or knowledge of the Hospital Administration and Delhi Governmnet stands withdrawn with immediate effect," reads the new circular issued by Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Institute today.
