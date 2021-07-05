OBC resolution to be moved by Maha govt in Legislature confusing: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to all states on raising 50% reservation cap
OBC quota in local body polls: Fadnavis blames state govt for SC ruling
Maratha quota case: Affirmative action is not just reservation, says SC
Move SC afresh for raising quota limit: BJP's Fadnavis to Maha govt
Lockdown is fine, but Maharashtra govt should help the poor: Fadnavis
-
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday termed as "misleading" the resolution to be moved by the state government in the Legislature asking the Centre to furnish population data of OBCs based on the 2011 census, so that political reservations for members of the OBCs in local bodies can stay.
The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs sand STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.
Talking to reporters ahead of the commencement of the Maharashtra's Legislature's monsoon session, Fadnavis said the SC had asked for an empirical inquiry (into the issue of OBCs population) through the State Backward Class Commission.
"The apex court has not asked for census data. The resolution is time pass, face saver and misleading, and will not yield anything. But, we will support the resolution as we want to stand by the OBCs," the BJP leader said.
The resolution, to be moved in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, says the State Backward Class Commission has been set up and it requires social, economic and caste-based census data of 2011, to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population.
This data is required for restoring reservations to the OBCs in local bodies elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU