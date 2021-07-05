CBI raids over 40 locations in UP in connection to Gomti riverfront project

-
ALSO READ
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
The crumbling city
CBI raids over 100 locations in bank fraud cases amounting to Rs 3,700 cr
IT raids on Kashyap, Pannu bid to curb voices of dissent: NCP
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Agra in connection with the Gomti riverfront project.
Earlier, CBI had registered a case against public servants and unknown persons in this regard.
On April 1, 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an inquiry by a retired High Court judge in the Gomti Riverfront Project.
The project worth Rs 1,400 crore was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government for the beautification of the river Gomti and surrounding areas.
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU