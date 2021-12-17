Odisha approves Rs 5,192 crore worth industrial infrastructure projects

-
Odisha government Friday approved four new infrastructural development projects worth around Rs 5,192 crore for industrial estates in the state.
The four new industrial infrastructure development projects were approved at the inter-departmental coordination committee meeting on Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF). The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary SC Moahaptra. He directed officials to ensure good road, quality power supply, piped water and drainage and other requirements to all industrial estates both old and new ones. The departments of Industry, MSME and IDCO were asked to jointly work out details of the requirement with estimated cost.
Principal Secretary, Industries Hemant Kumar Sharma said that these projects were essential for furthering industrial activities in the concerned estates, and making those more attractive for the investors.
The approved projects included proposals for external water supply to different industrial estates at Balasore to be deloped at a cost of Rs 2745 crore and a wide approach road for heavy vehicles and containers to the sea food park at Deras from Baranga-Pitapali road at a cost of Rs. 443 crore. Also in the works will be a water supply project for the textile park at Dhamnagar and laying of treated water pipe line and commissioning of water supply to Andharua bio-tech park estimated around Rs 1,100 crore, Sharma said.
In the meeting, the chief secretary also reviewed progress of the infra development projects approved earlier in two phases during the current year. In the first phase, the projects of worth Rs. 4829.12 crore were approved, Sharma said. These projects included construction of approach road from IOCL side to the Paradeep plastic park; construction of external 2-lane approach road from NH-5(A) to the plastic park; external power linkage to plastic park; construction of surge protection embankment cum road from PPT (Paradip Port Trust) gate to IDCO land, and construction of main entrance road and cross drainage work to Kholadwar industrial estate in Khurda. Review showed that out of these 5 projects, 4 were completed, and the last project was under implementation at an advanced stage, Sharma said.
