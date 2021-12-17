Delhi logs 12 new cases of Omicron; most fully vaccinated, asymptomatic

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Vaccination is critical: Mysteries of omicron could take weeks to untangle
IIT Delhi develops kit that can detect Omicron variant in 90 minutes
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
-
Twelve more people tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking the total to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".
Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
"Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, bodyache and sore throat," he said.
The doctor also said that two Omicron patients are "contacts of those who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport".
LNJP's medical director Suresh Kumar said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases.
The minister on Thursday had said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
On Tuesday, he had said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.
Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was detected on December 5. He was discharged on Monday.
He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.
Under new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.
Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU