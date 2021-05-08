JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: Depleting savings, falling incomes leave millions poor in India
Business Standard

Odisha brings doctors, medical students, paramedical staff under state pool

The Odisha Government announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool

Topics
Odisha govt | Coronavirus | doctors

ANI 

Medics inoculate doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people during the third phase of the vaccination drive, at BKC Jumbo Covid Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 18 years has begun.
all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in Covid care centres

The Odisha Government on Friday announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in COVID care centres.In an order, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, said

Meanwhile, the state government asked district authorities to increase the frequency of refilling of Oxygen cylinders in all health institution due to increasing requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients amid rising cases in the state, as per an official statement.

Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,12,400, the state government informed on Friday.

Also, the state saw as many as 6,854 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 4,23,257.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 08 2021. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU