Odisha brings doctors, medical students, paramedical staff under state pool

The Odisha Government on Friday announced that all belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in COVID care centres.In an order, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, said

Meanwhile, the state government asked district authorities to increase the frequency of refilling of Oxygen cylinders in all health institution due to increasing requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients amid rising cases in the state, as per an official statement.

Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,12,400, the state government informed on Friday.

Also, the state saw as many as 6,854 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 4,23,257.

