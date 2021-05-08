Odisha brings doctors, medical students, paramedical staff under state pool

-
ALSO READ
Rashmi Samant resigns as Oxford University Student Union President-elect
Odisha govt plans admission in three new medical colleges next year
Second Covid-19 wave: Primary health centres see a rush for vaccine
Budget 2021: Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
Covid helps reinvent roles for Avanti Learning Centres, discover true path
-
The Odisha Government on Friday announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in COVID care centres.In an order, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, said
Meanwhile, the state government asked district authorities to increase the frequency of refilling of Oxygen cylinders in all health institution due to increasing requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients amid rising cases in the state, as per an official statement.
Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,12,400, the state government informed on Friday.
Also, the state saw as many as 6,854 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 4,23,257.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU