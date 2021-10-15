JUST IN
India conducts over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests in last 24 hours: ICMR

Over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores, ICMR said on Friday

In an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

A total of 11,80,148 samples were tested on Thursday to detect the presence of the virus in the population. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths.

First Published: Fri, October 15 2021. 09:52 IST

