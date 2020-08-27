Odisha coornavirus update: Record 3,371 cases push state's tally to 87,602

registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 3,371 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the state's tally to 87,602, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 441 in the state with the maximum number of fatalities in a day at 13, he said.

The state also reported a record of 3,343 recoveries during the day, the official said.

" has achieved the highest ever recovery in a day with the discharge of 3,343 COVID patients on Wednesday," the official said.

The recovery rate in now stands at 71.70 per cent, he added.

The new cases were found in all the 30 districts, while the fresh fatalities were registered in seven, he said.

As many as 2,053 cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,318 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 547, followed by 357 in Cuttack and 196 in Ganjam. Eleven of the 30 districts registered more than 100 fresh infections each, he said.

The state had recorded its previous highest-single day spike of 2,993 new cases on August 22, the official said.

Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts reported three fresh fatalities each, while Cuttack and Ganjam registered two deaths each, and one patient each from Keonjhar, Puri and Khurda succumbed to the infection, he said.

Ganjam accounted for 183 of the 441 COVID-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 56 in Khurda, the official said.

According to him, 53 patients have died due to other ailments in the state so far.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 24,295, while 62,813, people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Odisha has so far tested 14,85,167 samples for COVID- 19, including 63,209 on Tuesday, the official added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the prevailing situation arising out of the pandemic and advised authorities to adopt maximum precaution against COVID-19.

He also expressed satisfaction over increasing number testing and declining positivity and fatality rates in the state.

Patnaik also directed officials to follow the area- specific strategies in hotspot districts to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 8,000-mark in Bhubaneswar with the state capital recording 330 fresh cases. Of the new cases, 139 were detected in quarantine centres and 191 are locals, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 8261, of which 3,306 are active.

