Bihar coronavirus update: Tally rises to 126,989; death toll mounts to 653

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to



over 1.26 lakh on Wednesday as 2,163 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,26,989, it said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 339, followed by East Champaran (132), Muzaffarpur (124), Araria (117) and Saran (97).

All the fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Patna district, taking its death toll 144.

Other districts that have so far reported more than 20 COVID-19 deaths each are Bhagalpur (47), Gaya (42), Rohtas (31), Munger and Nalanda (28 each), Muzaffarpur (25), Vaishali and Bhojpur (24 each), East Champaran (23), Saran (22) and Samastipur (21).

According to the bulletin, 2,234 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,06,765.

The recovery rate, which has been showing an encouraging trend since August 17, has improved to 84.07 per cent, it said.

has 19,571 active cases at present.

Patna has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 19,721, followed by Muzaffarpur (5,506), Begusarai (4,967), Bhagalpur (4,987) and East Champaran (4,680).

The state has so far tested 26.72 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,02, 590 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)