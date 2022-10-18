Odisha emerging as leading destination for industries: CM Patnaik

is in a "take-off" stage and will witness a high growth in the next 10 years, Chief Minister said on Monday.

"On the strength of our abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment," he said while addressing investors in Hyderabad.

Noting that most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar, he said the state government is also providing continuous support to the start-up ecosystem in the city.

is ranked among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the 'achiever' status in the recently released 'Ease of Doing Business' ratings, Patnaik asserted.

"It's inspiring to see the transformation of this city (Bhubaneswar) in the last few decades into a major destination for technology, pharma and manufacturing. I am here to invite you all to Odisha and be part of our transformative journey," the Chief Minister added.

He invited the investors to participate in the 'Make in Odisha' conclave, to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4.

The conclave is a platform for Odisha to showcase its growth story and present what the state has to offer to investors from across the globe, he said.

"It is a platform for industry captains and thought-leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors. Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth," Patnaik added.

Further, the Chief Minister assured the investors that his government would like to offer the "best incentives" in the country for promotion of business opportunities.

"Our government walks the talk. Come, invest in Odisha and be our partner in ushering in a new industrial age in Odisha," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, he met heads and senior functionaries of 21 industries of sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, food processing, energy, real estate, cement, healthcare, and logistics.

