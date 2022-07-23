Odisha's health budget doubled in three years, says Naveen Patnaik

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday that the state health budget has doubled in the past three years as his government was committed to providing universal access to quality medical services.
The budget provision during the 2019-20 financial year was more than Rs 6,800 crore and it rose to over Rs 12,000 crore this fiscal, Patnaik said.
"This is more than six per cent of the state plan," Patnaik said during a virtual interaction with new medical officers in the Loka Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.
As many as 358 Allopathic Medical Officers, 116 Homoeopathic Medical Officers and 36 Homoeopathic Lecturers on Friday joined the State Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department. An orientation programme was organised for the new recruits at a convention centre in the Lok Seva Bhawan.
Congratulating the new recruits on a virtual platform, Chief Minister called upon them to make their profession a mission.
He hoped that the appointment of such a large number of Medical Officers will make the healthcare system more robust and effective. "It will also contribute in improving the satisfaction of the people who visit the Government facilities," he added.
Odisha Chief Minister added that our objective is to provide quality and affordable health care to all the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.
He further said that our Government is committed to provide universal access to quality healthcare services and bring down the out-of-pocket expenses of the people.
Bringing attention to the 5T initiative of the government, he said that Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time and Transformation are the fundamental principles of our governance model. "People are the soul of democracy and every public servant is mandated to serve them with dignity," he underscored.
Minister Naba Das described doctors' job as a noble profession. He highlighted the state's success in COVID-19 management and said that it has brought an international reputation to the state. He asked the doctors to work with commitment and dedication.
