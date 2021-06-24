Odisha govt joins hands with UN WFP to empower, support women through SHGs

The government of Odisha and the World Food Programme (WFP) have joined hands to improve household food and nutritional security by strengthening livelihood initiatives, reaching thousands of state-supported Women's Self-Help Groups (WSHGs).

A statement on Wednesday quoted WFP Country Director in India, Bishow Parajuli saying that the partnership for achieving nutritional security in Odisha focused on empowerment, livelihood and incomes of women.

"Such focused initiatives are important to address and reduce vulnerabilities around food security as highlighted by the COVD-19 pandemic," Parajuli said.

An agreement was signed today between Parajuli and Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, at a virtual ceremony.

"Sustainable livelihoods lead to improved household food and nutritional security and ultimately result in holistic empowerment of women This collaboration will support Women's Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) by providing technical assistance and capacity development, directly contributing to long-term food security and developing a replicable model," Karthikeyan said.

She added that working with SHGs to create livelihood opportunities, improving household nutritional security and increasing women's participation in decision making are some of the core objectives for the Department of Mission Shakti. The partnership, effective till December 2023, will also be focusing on improving the linkage of women groups with government procurement systems, increasing awareness on entitlements, building capacity of women's groups, and developing monitoring tools and undertaking evaluations to improve function of the groups.

