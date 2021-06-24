Odisha govt joins hands with UN WFP to empower, support women through SHGs

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Malnutrition due to food inequalities costing world $13.6 tln annually
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011 -FAO
-
The government of Odisha and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have joined hands to improve household food and nutritional security by strengthening livelihood initiatives, reaching thousands of state-supported Women's Self-Help Groups (WSHGs).
A statement on Wednesday quoted WFP Country Director in India, Bishow Parajuli saying that the partnership for achieving nutritional security in Odisha focused on empowerment, livelihood and incomes of women.
"Such focused initiatives are important to address and reduce vulnerabilities around food security as highlighted by the COVD-19 pandemic," Parajuli said.
An agreement was signed today between Parajuli and Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, at a virtual ceremony.
"Sustainable livelihoods lead to improved household food and nutritional security and ultimately result in holistic empowerment of women This collaboration will support Women's Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) by providing technical assistance and capacity development, directly contributing to long-term food security and developing a replicable model," Karthikeyan said.
She added that working with SHGs to create livelihood opportunities, improving household nutritional security and increasing women's participation in decision making are some of the core objectives for the Department of Mission Shakti. The partnership, effective till December 2023, will also be focusing on improving the linkage of women groups with government procurement systems, increasing awareness on entitlements, building capacity of women's groups, and developing monitoring tools and undertaking evaluations to improve function of the groups.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU