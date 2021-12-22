Odisha govt to issue fresh reservation notification for panchayat polls

-
ALSO READ
SC reserves judgement on grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs
13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls
State EC issues Model Code of Conduct for Odisha 3-tier Panchayat polls
Ruling BJP wins 21 zila panchayat chairperson seats in UP, SP gets 1
SC dismisses Centre's review petition in Maratha reservation case
-
The Odisha government Wednesday informed the high court it would withdraw a reservation notification issued for the panchayat elections, realising that it was "faulty".
The court was hearing a petition challenging the October 1 notification for reservation of seats.
It had asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit an affidavit, detailing the reservation policy to be adopted for the elections, scheduled to be held early next year.
The government counsel informed the court that a fresh notification for reservation of seats will be issued next Monday and objections will be accepted till January 3, said Sukanta Dalei, the petitioner's advocate.
"After hearing the objections on January 5, the government will submit the final reservation list to the SEC on January 7", Dalei said.
A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, is adjudicating a case filed by Birendra Das.
The petitioner had maintained that if October 1 was implemented then the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would completely lose their constitutional and statutory rights.
The government's notification was also contrary to the 73rd constitutional amendment of 1992, Das said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU