13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

-
ALSO READ
Govt giving assets to private sector at throwaway prices: Pilot on NMP
Centre releases Rs 8,923.8 cr to 25 states for grant to rural local bodies
Ruling BJP wins 21 zila panchayat chairperson seats in UP, SP gets 1
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
New voters to get personalised letter from EC along with voter I card
-
A voter turnout of around 13 per cent was registered till Sunday 10 am in the second phase of elections to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in six districts of Rajasthan to decide the fate of 1,680 candidates.
Polling began peacefully at 7.30 am in the districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi, officials said.
State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 1,680 candidates will try their luck in the electoral fray for 28 Panchayat Samitis in this phase. Ten candidates have already been elected unopposed.
In the first phase, more than 62 per cent voters cast their votes, he said.
In the second leg of the election, polling is underway to elect 536 members of 28 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zila Parishad members.
A total of 1,680 candidates have submitted their nomination for these posts.
Mehra said that in the second phase, about 10,500 Electronic Voting Machines are being used. A total of 25,60,153 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 3,459 polling stations.
Voting for the third phase of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be conducted on September 1, while counting of votes will be done on September 4 at all district headquarters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor