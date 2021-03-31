Odisha prioritises high-risk groups for vaccine, targets 200,000 doses/day

The government has prioritised high-risk groups among citizens aged 45 years and above for COVID-19 vaccination and has also set a target of 2 lakh vaccinations per day in the state.

In a letter, Additional Chief Secretary (H & FW) PK Mohapatra, has directed to all Collector and DM, all Municipal Commissioners, all CDM and PHOs, "We have revised the district wise target for each district to achieve 2 lakh vaccinations per day, which was earlier one lakh per day."

"The vaccination will also continue even on Government holidays including 1st & 2nd April. All districts must take adequate steps to achieve the daily target through constant monitoring and also by increasing COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs)."

"The window of vaccination that opens on 1st April' 2021 (45 years & above) should be used smartly to cover all sections of population who have the highest risk of being potential super spreaders, including street vendors, meat/fish sellers, auto/bus drivers, school/college teachers, salon/ barbershop employees, security guards, restaurant staff and temple/church/ mosque priests."

"These persons having a wide network of interaction and special emphasis must be given to cover them early. List of such persons should be made and time bound coverage must be ensured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)