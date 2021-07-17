Odisha records 2,182 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload



surged to 9,52,111 on Saturday after 2,182 more people tested positive for the virus, while 67 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,992, a health department official said.

The state now has 21,540 active cases, and 5,25,526 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 2,317 since Friday, he said.

Of the new fatalities reported from 15 districts, Khurda alone accounted for 25 deaths, followed by Ganjam (8), Sundargarh (7), Mayurbhanj and Puri (6 each), Bargarh (4) and Nayagarh (3).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.

The fresh infections, detected in all the 30 districts, include 510 from Khurda, Cuttack (308), Jajpur (175) and Balasore (161).

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.49 crore sample tests for COVID-19, taking into account 73,027 in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 6.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department has asked all district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of transgenders.

In a letter to the district authorities, the department said the Union Health Ministry has called for inoculation of all transgenders without any discrimination or causing any inconvenience and social stigma.

"If such persons don't have any identity card, then SoPs communicated earlier regarding vaccination of citizens without any prescribed ID card shall be followed, and registration and vaccination will be ensured," the letter said.

Till Friday, 1,39,31,378 people were vaccinated in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)