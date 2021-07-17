Maharashtra records 8,172 new coronavirus cases, 124 deaths in a day

-

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release.
As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594. The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said.
There are 5,77,615 people in home quarantine while 4,156 people are in institutional quarantine. With 2,20,851 samples tested since Friday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 4,52,60,468. Mumbai city reported 469 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking its caseload to 7,30,703 and death toll to 15,690. The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,512 cases and 29 deaths. The division's case tally rose to 16,24,459 and death toll to 33,231.
Nashik division reported 979 cases and seven deaths, while the Pune division added 2,493 cases and 29 deaths. Out of 29 deaths, 16 were reported from Satara district alone. Kolhapur division added 2,635 new cases and 48 deaths. Aurangabad division reported 170 cases and one death, while Latur division recorded 291 cases and seven deaths. Akola division reported 51 cases and zero deaths, while Nagpur division recorded 41 new cases and three fatalities.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,05,190; New cases 8,172; Total deaths 1,26,851; Recoveries 59,74,594; Active cases 1,00,429; Total tests 4,52,60,468.
