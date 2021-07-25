Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours

-
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,01,956 on Sunday with the addition of 113 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 151 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.
The toll in the district is 8,494 and the recovery count stands at 3,92,173, he said.
With 5,927 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,01,947, he added.
