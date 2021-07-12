Odisha reports 1,993 fresh coronavirus cases, 63 more fatalities in a day

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 290 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; tally at 340,194
Air India Privatisation likely to be completed by May-end: Hardeep Puri
Heritage corridor project around Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple gets nod
Businesses suffer in Puri as Covid-induced restrictions hit tourism hard
Odisha alerts districts on possible spike of coronavirus cases
-
Odisha's count of single-day
COVID-19 cases fell below the 2,000-mark for the first time in almost three months, even as 63 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,662 on Monday, a health department official said.
The coronavirus tally mounted to 9,41,745 with 1,993 fresh cases, reported from all the 30 districts of the state, he said.
While 1,154 new infections were reported from quarantine centres, the remaining 839 were local-contact cases.
Odisha now has 24,567 active cases, and 9,12,463 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,824 since Sunday, the official said.
Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 322 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (297), Balasore (181), Puri (144), Jajpur (141) and Mayurbhanj (110).
The fatalities include 13 deaths from Khurda district, Bargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam and Puri (5 each).
A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.
The state has thus far conducted over 1.46 crore sample tests, which include 72,754 in the past 24 hours, the official said.
Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent, data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU