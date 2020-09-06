Odisha reports 3,543 fresh Covid-19 cases, seven additional deaths

reported 3,543 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 1,20,221, a Health Department official said.

Seven more people lost their lives, following which the death toll rose to 538, he said.

The day also registered recovery of 3,443 patients taking the total number of cured people in the state to 93,774, which is 78 per cent of the total caseload.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Khurda district where 878 people tested positive, its highest single-day spike. Mayurbhanj reported 326 new cases, followed by 295 cases detected in Cuttack, the official said.

New cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the state.

There are 25,856 active cases in at present.

Khurda reported two of the latest deaths, while one patient each died in Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Sundergarh, the official said.

The state has tested over 20.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, ruling BJD MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tested positive for COVID-19. The number of lawmakers infected with the virus thus increased to 22 in

An official said that the state government has disbursed Rs 131.51 crore as incentive to those who have successfully completed institutional quarantine.

Each person has been given Rs 2,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)