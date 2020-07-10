JUST IN
Business Standard

Odisha coronavirus update: 755 new cases take state's tally to 11,956

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,956, while the death toll mounted to 56 with four patients succumbing to the infectious disease

Topics
Coronavirus | Odisha  | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 11,956, while the death toll mounted to 56 with four patients succumbing to the infectious disease, a health department official said.

Detection of 755 more positive cases is a

record in Odisha since the first case was detected in the state on March 15, the official said.

Four COVID-19 positive patients died while undergoing treatment at hospitals, the official said, adding that the death toll in the state has increased to 56.

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 14:16 IST

