108 new cases push Odisha's Covid tally to 334,958, 1,224 more inoculated

Odisha's tally mounted to 3,34,958 on Saturday as 108 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Altogether 1,224 healthcare workers were also inoculated during the day, taking the total number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot to 2,08,424.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,906 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last five days, he said.

The official said that 138 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday pushing the number of cured people to 3,31,862 which is 99.1 per cent of the caseload.

The state now has 1,037 active cases.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by 10 each in Balasore and Sambalpur, he said.

Khurda district has so far registered the maximum number of fatalities at 335, followed by Ganjam (248) and Sundargarh (173).

Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities till date.

has so far tested over 76.85 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 25,213 on Friday, he said.

