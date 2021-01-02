Odisha reports 251 fresh coronavirus cases, four more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Odisha sees record one-day spike of 4,330 Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 700
Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 2,602 new cases, 10 more deaths
Odisha coronavirus update: State's tally reaches 16,701, death toll 86
Odisha reports 4,189 new Covid cases, infection count rises to 188,311
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported from different quarantine centres and 103 detected during contact tracing.
Sambalpur recorded the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Sundargarh (34) and Angul (31).
Eight districts - Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Keonjhar - did not report any new case since Friday.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, "Regret to inform the demise of four COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda and one each in Bolangir and Cuttack.
Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 326 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Ganjam (246), Sundargarh (166), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117).
Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.
Odisha currently has 2,451 active cases, while 3,25,733 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
The state has conducted over 70 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 24,736 on Friday, and the positivity rate now stands at 4.72.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU