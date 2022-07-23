Kerala gold smuggling: NIA officers deleted most of evidence, says Suresh

case prime accused Swapna Suresh on Friday alleged that Officers of NIA from Police deleted most of her evidences and said that former minister and present MLA KT Jaleel can "stoop down to any level to do anything".

While talking to ANI, Suresh said, "He (KT Jaleel) cannot deny any allegations. It's not an allegation. It's with evidence. I have added this as evidence in the affidavit to show that this gentleman can stoop down to any level even if he is a minister or an MLA to do anything or attack even a daily or a publication or a woman like me."

"It's with evidence and I wasn't working as the PA of Consul General in that period. If you look into the dates, it is actually i was working for the Spacepark project under the Govt of Kerala where i was placed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sivasankar and all these people," she added.

"I can't reveal, because it's a part of my case and that is being under investigation. So actually i am also suffocated that i am not able to. But something that is not connected to my case and that could be treated as an evidence saying that this gentleman can behave in such a way create such fake cases against me like conspiracy," she stated.

"I actually wanted to show people that this is an evidence as such. I have made it very clear because the evidences were first seized by NIA and when i tried to sit with other investigating agencies, they could not find because most of my evidences were deleted. I am just trying to gather them" she further stated.

"I will definitely be succesful. NIA, those officers were from the Kerala Police. Obviously they have to do what the Chief Minister demands them. And they will be definitely given stars and offers," she added.

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

