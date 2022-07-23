Monsoon Session: Agnipath protests cost govt nearly Rs 259.44 crore

-
ALSO READ
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Agnipath protest: BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges students to follow non-violence
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Bharat Bandh called today over Agnipath scheme: All you need to know
1,111 arrests made during Agnipath protests: Bihar Minister to BJP leader
-
More than 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament on Friday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.
“During the period, a total refund of approximately Rs 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage and destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath was incurred. All the affected train services cancelled on account of the scheme have been restored,” he said.
Amid the protests in several parts of the country against the recently launched Agnipath, railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana. PTI
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU