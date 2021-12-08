Officer who led Nirbhaya case appointed as Delhi Police joint commissioner

-
IPS officer Chhaya Sharma, who led the investigation in the brutal 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case and was serving as the director in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), has been appointed as the joint commissioner (Economic Offences Wing) in the Delhi Police, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.
The order issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are being transferred with "immediate effect".
Sharma was appointed as the director in the CVC on July 27, 2020.
The Centre last month approved Sharma's premature repatriation "to her parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion".
Sharma was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in Delhi in 2012 when she handled the investigation in the brutal Nirbhaya gangrape case. She, along with six others, was chosen for the 2019 Asia Society Game Changers award for redefining the role of female police officers
The 1999-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre has also served as the DGI at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
