Offline teaching for Classes 9, 11 in Gujarat to start from February 1

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to resume offline studies for Classes 9 and 11 in its schools from February 1.
Earlier, offline studies for Classes 10 and 12 was permitted from January 11.
Offline tuition for all these classes have also been allowed, in addition to the online mode.
Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the media: "The Education Department had prepared a Standard Operating Protocol on January 8 to resume offline studies for Classes 10 and 12. The same SOP will be implemented for Classes 9 and 11 from February 1. Similar to teaching at school, we are also permitting resumption of offline tuition classes across the state, subject to SOP and Covid guidelines."
The Minister said that attendance of students in schools will not be mandatory, and that schools and colleges will have to get written consents from parents for the same.
Educational institutions' heads will ensure that all facilities to follow the SOP are in place. The teaching staff and students will undergo checks for body temperatures through thermal guns.
As classroom teaching for senior students is resuming after almost 10 months, there were lots of apprehension among students and their parents. Hence, simultaneous continuation of online teaching too has been retained.
In Gujarat, daily increase in coronavirus cases has come down to under 400 from earlier 1,500-1,600.
