Old pension scheme likely to be revived, MLA fund hiked: Jharkhand CM

The month-long budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren hinting at a possible revival of the old pension scheme, and increasing the MLA fund.
The session, which started on February 25, had a total of 17 working days.
We are going to implement the old pension scheme in the state very soon, Soren said in the assembly.
Legislators of ruling and opposition parties in the state have been demanding revival of the old pension scheme.
The scheme for government employees was discontinued from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented.
The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), an umbrella body of more than 14 lakh central and state government employees, had recently urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider modifications in the NPS.
The MLA fund will soon be increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore..., Soren added.
