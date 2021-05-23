Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case from Delhi

-
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is an absconding accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Rana, was arrested from Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.
"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," said Neeraj Thakur, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).
A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.
An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.
Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.
Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run in connection with the case.
