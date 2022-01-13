Omicron 91% less likely to cause death in infected patients: CDC

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
80-85% cases were Omicron, remaining delta variant: TN health minister
-
The Omicron variant is significantly less severe than other strains of Covid-19, according to a report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the agency, the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half compared to the risk from the Delta variant, Daily Mail reported.
Among people hospitalised, they were 75 per cent less likely to require intensive care, and even the rate of mortality was 91 per cent lower than that of Delta.
While it has long been known by health officials and experts alike that the Omicron variant is not as deadly as its predecessor, it has led to some deaths in the UK, Australia, the US, and India.
Currently, the US is averaging 750,515 new cases every day, the second highest daily total recorded yet in the pandemic -- only trailing Tuesday's total - with 1,716 deaths being attributed to the virus each day.
While the variant has caused cases to triple to record numbers in recent weeks, deaths have not moved at a similar rate.
And the recent 10 per cent uptick in Covid deaths in the US is actually being caused by the Delta variant, not the highly prevalent Omicron strain, CDC chief Rochelle Walensky was quoted as saying at a news conference on Wednesday.
The CDC data also estimates that 98 per cent of active Covid cases in the US are of the Omicron variant.
The Delta variant, which dominated the latter half of 2021, is now relegated to only around two percent of cases, the report said.
If the variant spreads rapidly, and is unlikely to cause death, it could quickly burn through the population and begin to recede.
Experts and health officials are hopeful that the recent surge caused by the variant is showing signs of burning out, as it could run out of people to infect in the coming weeks, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU