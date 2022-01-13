Kerala records 13,468 fresh Covid-19 cases, 117 deaths on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
80-85% cases were Omicron, remaining delta variant: TN health minister
-
Kerala on Thursday reported more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state logging 13,468 new infections which raised the caseload to 53,17,490.
The southern state had reported 12,742 cases a day ago.
Kerala on Thursday also reported 117 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 50,369, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 21 were recorded over the last few days and 96 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 3,252 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 52,11,014.
However, as the number of recoveries were much less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases rose to 64,529, the release said.
As many as 66,796 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 3,404 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (2,394), Kozhikode (1,274), Thrissur (1,067) and Kottayam (913).
Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 120 from outside the State and 12,553 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 691, the release said.
There are currently 1,57,292 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,53,994 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,298 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU