Omicron: Home isolation system being strengthened, says Delhi govt

There were over 280 active cases of COVID-19 under home isolation in Delhi till December 21, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the system was being strengthened to combat the pandemic.
On Thursday, 118 COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while there was zero death due to the coronavirus infection, official figures said.
Kejriwal on Thursday held a review meeting in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of the infection in the city. He took stock of the preparations and asserted that the system of home isolation was being strengthened.
"From hospitals to medicines, the Delhi government's preparations are solid. The system of home isolation was being strengthened. It is an appeal to you all to be careful and do not allow this new variant to spread," he tweeted in Hindi after the meet.
According to the data shared by authorities during the meeting, 289 active cases of COVID-19 were under home isolation in Delhi till December 21.
During the meeting, it was also shared that a helpline is operational 24x7 manned by 25 executives in three shifts, handling 600-700 calls per day. About 1,000 calls can be handled with present strength of manpower, officials said.
There is sufficient stock of pulse oximeters and thermometers, they said.
