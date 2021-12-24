South Africa Omicron data should not be extrapolated to all countries

Data from which suggests the Omicron variant is 70-80 per cent less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.

“This is early days and public health practice is local.” He said that factors such as the young median age of the South African population could be playing a part in what was being observed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)