JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19 pandemic: FDA authorises Merck pill; France snips order
Business Standard

South Africa Omicron data should not be extrapolated to all countries

Data from South Africa suggests that Omicron may be 70-80 per cent less severe than Delta

Topics
South Africa | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Reuters 

Omicron, Covid-19, Coronavirus

Data from South Africa which suggests the Omicron variant is 70-80 per cent less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.
.

“This is early days and public health practice is local.” He said that factors such as the young median age of the South African population could be playing a part in what was being observed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 24 2021. 00:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU