Omicron spreading in community in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

accounts for 46 per cent of the 115 COVID-19 samples analysed in the national capital and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern is gradually spreading in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

He said hospitals have 200 Covid patients of which 102 belong to the city.

Of the hospitalised Covid patients in Delhi, 115 do not have any symptoms and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure, the minister said.

He also noted that people with no travel history were found infected with "It means it is gradually spreading in the community," Jain said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)