Omicron variant: Delhi begins genome sequencing of all Covid cases

Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people in began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.

The government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day, Jain said.

"Around 100 to 125 new cases are emerging every day.... Samples of all COVID-19 patients will be sequenced from Wednesday. Through this, we will be able to ascertain the number of cases from the society. Till now, the maximum number of (Omicron) cases have come from foreign countries (sic)," he told reporters.

Jain had said Tuesday that three Omicron patients in Delhi had no travel history.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 57, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

The DDMA on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

