Coronavirus pandemic: Chhattisgarh sees 33 new cases, zero death

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319
NGT asks Chhattisgarh to construct road for transporting coal from mines
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
'Told my leader everything,' says Chhattisgarh CM amid leadership tussle
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
-
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus tally rose to 10,07,479 on Wednesday with the addition of 33 infection cases, a health official said.
No death due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, which kept the fatality count unchanged at 13,595.
The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 293.
In view of the cases of the Omicron variant reported in other parts of the country, a 'war room' was activated in the state on Wednesday to tackle the situation following an advisory from the Union health ministry, an official statement said.
Constant monitoring of the pandemic situation would be done from the war room and one can contact the helpline number 0771-2235091 for advice or guidance, it added.
The war room has been established at the Directorate of Heath Services, Indravati Bhawan, Nava Raipur and the nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Dharmendra Gahwai, has been made its in-charge, it said.
No case of Omicron variant has been reported in Chhattisgarh so far. But the state health department has issued an advisory to all the Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) across the state and alerted them about the new strain, it further said.
The number of recoveries in the state rose to 9,93,591 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals, while 31 others completed their home isolation during the day.
"Raigarh recorded 11 new cases followed by four in Bilaspur and three cases each in Raipur and Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts," the official said.
As 22,279 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,47,51,876.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,479, new cases 33, death toll 13,595, recoveries 9,93,591, active cases 293, total tests 1,47,51,876.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU