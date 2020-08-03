JUST IN
TMC must withdraw lockdown on August 5: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
On Sanskrit Day, PM thanks everyone involved in promoting, using language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked everyone involved in promoting, teaching and using Sanskrit language

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked everyone involved in promoting, teaching and using Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit Day is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.

In a tweet in Sanskrit, the prime minister described Sanskrit as a beautiful language which has made India a repository of knowledge for many years.

He urged everyone to work towards making Sanskrit more popular.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 17:55 IST

