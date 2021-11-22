One citizen, one e-health record aim of digital health mission: Kerala CM

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Kerala to create 2 mn quality jobs in five years through a govt mission
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
Extremely delighted to meet hockey star Sreejesh: Kerala CM Vijayan
-
An electronic health record of every citizen accessible via an unique identifying number at any government hospital, telemedicine and online appointment booking are some of the features of the new Digital Health Mission project inaugurated at 50 state-run hospitals by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.
The Chief Minister, during the online inauguration of the project, said that under this e-health scheme, health related details of all citizens would be stored at a data centre in the state and a unique identifying number or card would be issued to the patients which can be used at any government hospital in Kerala for availing treatment.
"One electronic health record for every citizen is the aim of the scheme," Vijayan said.
This new system will ensure ease of access to doctors, regulation of patient crowds in out-patient departments (OPDs), easier referrals and also telemedicine facilities for online consultations, he said.
Besides that, infectious and lifestyle diseases as well as mother-child health protection would also be dealt with under the e-health scheme, he added.
Under the new system, health workers would visit homes to gather health details of all family members and in this way we will get a blueprint regarding the infectious and lifestyle diseases prevalent amongst the general public, he said.
Besides this, several emerging technology health projects like -- diabetic retinopathy, blood bank traceability and vaccine coverage analysis -- are also being launched by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (K-DISC), the CM said during the online event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU