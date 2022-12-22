Online registration date for CIDCO housing scheme in Navi Mumbai extended

-
ALSO READ
CIDCO launches 7,849 flats in Navi Mumbai under mass housing scheme
Boost for Navi Mumbai metro project with financial closure for line 1
TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date
PMJDY accounts hit 462.5 mn in eight yrs, deposits reach Rs 1.73 trillion
Sachin Bansal-led Navi Tech gets Sebi green signal for Rs 3,350 cr IPO
-
The last date for online registration for state-run CIDCO's mass housing scheme has been extended till January 6 from December 22 due to the overwhelming response from people, an official said on Thursday.
A total of 7,849 apartments are available in Bambandongri railway station, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East 2P in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai as part of City Industrial and Development Corporation's Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022, he said.
The scheme was launched on October 24 this year, he said, adding the final list of accepted applications will be published on January 18. The lotter to choose winners will be held on February 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 20:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU