Online rummy federation urges Kerala govt to regulate online gaming

: The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), a not-for-profit society to guide and support the online rummy industry, has urged the government to regulate and formulate guidelines for resolving the confusions regarding online games.

The industry body, in a statement, also asked the authorities to appoint a joint committee to study the issue in the wake of High Court recently quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the state.

"We reiterate the recommendation to set up a joint committee to explore the possibility of setting up stringent regulations to regulate the gaming sector as a whole and the Skill gaming sector in particular," Sameer Barde, CEO, TORF said.

TORF would be keen to collaborate and support the state government in developing a comprehensive regulation which will address all the issues of the state, citizens and the sector, he said.

"Online rummy continues to be enjoyed as a form of entertainment by a number of people across the country. Over the decades several Supreme Court judgments have held rummy to be a game of skill and protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution," he said.

The High Court of quashing the notification by the state Government banning online rummy came as a vindication of our stand that rummy is not a game of chance, instead, it's a game skill, he claimed in the statement.

