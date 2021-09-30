Online rummy federation urges Kerala govt to regulate online gaming

-
ALSO READ
After TN, K'taka, now Kerala HC quashes notification banning online rummy
Online gaming gets court relief in TN but there may be other legal battles
Madras HC quashes Tami Nadu law banning online games like rummy and poker
Online gaming industry to worth Rs 29,000 crore by FY25, says KPMG
Gaming for fun or killing the boredom, honing skills or making some money
-
: The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), a not-for-profit society to guide and support the online rummy industry, has urged the Kerala government to regulate online gaming and formulate guidelines for resolving the confusions regarding online games.
The industry body, in a statement, also asked the authorities to appoint a joint committee to study the issue in the wake of Kerala High Court recently quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the state.
"We reiterate the recommendation to set up a joint committee to explore the possibility of setting up stringent regulations to regulate the gaming sector as a whole and the Skill gaming sector in particular," Sameer Barde, CEO, TORF said.
TORF would be keen to collaborate and support the state government in developing a comprehensive regulation which will address all the issues of the state, citizens and the sector, he said.
"Online rummy continues to be enjoyed as a form of entertainment by a number of people across the country. Over the decades several Supreme Court judgments have held rummy to be a game of skill and protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution," he said.
The High Court of Kerala quashing the notification by the state Government banning online rummy came as a vindication of our stand that rummy is not a game of chance, instead, it's a game skill, he claimed in the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU