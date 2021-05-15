Only 6,500 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours: Kejriwal

-
The national capital reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with just 6,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday.
While addressing a press conference here, he said the Delhi's positivity rate had also dipped to 11 per cent.
"In the last 24 hours, 6,500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11 per cent. Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," he said.
Cases in Delhi have been steadily declining over the past week. The ongoing wave peaked in April 21 last month, when nearly 28,395 fresh cases we reported in 24 hours.
In the last week, new cases have remained below the 20,000 mark.
Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 17.
