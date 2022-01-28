Only Pondy sets Covid curbs without full lockdown, says Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor of Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Union Territory was adopting restrictions to prevent spread of Covid-19 without resorting to a total lockdown. By this, has become a role model for rest of the country on checking the coronavirus, she said.

Talking to reporters after launching a club's distribution of artificial limbs, she said the government was keen on protecting livelihood sources and also economy. This was the reason for avoiding the total lockdown and adopting restrictions to prevent spread of the pandemic, she said.

Asserting that vaccination against the pandemic was found to be more effective and protective to save people from falling victims, Tamilisai said she would hold talks with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the Education Minister A Namassivayam on deciding the date of re-opening schools in the Union Territory. "We are following the curriculum of Tamil Nadu government and now that the neighbouring State has taken a decision to scrap lockdown and re-open the schools and colleges, we might as well follow suit," she said adding: "It's better to re-open the schools and colleges as they will help children free their mind."



In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister participated in a video conference with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for review of the Covid-19 situation in the southern States and Union Territories.

A press release from office of the Chief Minister said Rangasamy informed the Central Minister that 21,48,895 samples were tested till date and 14,293 people undergoing treatment for the virus. He told the Central Minister about the number of isolation, oxygen beds and beds with ventilator facility.

Rangasamy said 88 per cent of the people have been administered the first dose of vaccine while 60 per cent have got the two jabs. While 6,728 people were administered booster doses, 51 per cent of adolescents (15-17 years) got vaccinated so far.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a press release that the government would take stock of the pandemic in the first week of February and decide on re-opening of schools and colleges in the Union Territory.

