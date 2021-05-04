'Govt doesn't get it', only full lockdown can stop Covid: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.
"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," he said.
The Congress has been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.
Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections.
I just want to make it clear that a lockdown is now the only option because of a complete lack of strategy by GOI.They allowed, rather, they actively helped the virus reach this stage where there’s no other way to stop it.
A crime has been committed against India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2021
The Congress have been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
