Oppn leaders hold protest in Parliament complex over suspension of RS MPs

-
ALSO READ
Suspended MPs to protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises
Stalemate to end in Rajya Sabha as Oppn parties plan to participate: Report
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha loses 40 of 50 working hours in first 2 weeks
Lokpal receives 30 complaints against senior govt officials from Apr-Jul
Oppn leaders protest wearing black bands in Parliament over MPs' suspension
-
Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex here in support of the suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition MPs raised slogans in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament complex and demanded that the suspension of the MPs be revoked.
The 12 opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.
The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.
The 12 suspended MPs have been sitting in protest against their suspension, which they claim is against the rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU