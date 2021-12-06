PM Modi holds meeting with ministers on Nagaland after civilian killings

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the top ministers in the Parliament over the Nagaland firing incident and the government's strategy in both Houses, the sources said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also give a statement on the firing incident in both the Houses of Parliament later in the day.
Earlier today, several Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha moved notices in their respective houses to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which at least 13 civilians died.
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the matter, while Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gave suspension of business notice "to discuss the matters related to the killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland".
Meanwhile, a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the firing incident.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians.
Earlier on Saturday, Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.
Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.
The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.
A day after the incident, the Nagaland government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.
