Opportunity to connect with India's youth: PM Modi on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the annual event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' gives him an opportunity to connect with the dynamic youth of the country.
"Personally, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a fantastic learning experience. I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an event where the Prime Minister responds to queries related to examination stress and other related issues during a live programme.
The Prime Minister further said that it also gives him the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education.
The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on February 16, 2018.
The registration process of the fifth edition of Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students, teachers and parents is currently online and will end on January 20.
"Exams are approaching and so is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'. Let's talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers. I urge you all to register for this year's #PPC2022," Modi tweeted.
