'Pariksha Pe Charcha' an opportunity to discover trends in education: PM

Urging students, parents and teachers to register for this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister on Saturday said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Exams are approaching and so is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.' Let's talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers."



"I urge you all to register for this year's #PPC2022," he said, sharing the link for registration.

"Personally, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a fantastic learning experience. I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better," Modi said.

It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education, the prime minister said.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

In the subsequent editions of the programme, students, parents, teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interacted with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," a senior Ministry of official had said earlier this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)