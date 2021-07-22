West Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage at 97.69

Forty-five days after the government decided not to conduct Madhyamik (Secondary) and Uccha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) examinations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 12 students on the basis of an evaluation pattern decided by the state-appointed expert committee and the council.

Announcing the results, Mahua Das, President, WBCHSE, said, "Of the total 8,19,202 students, 97.69 per cent have passed, which is higher than the previous year."

However, according to the results announced by the council, a total of 3,19,327 students got more than 60 per cent marks, which is lower than the previous year's numbers.

"Among the students who got first division, only 9,013 got more than 90 per cent marks, which is much less than the previous year. Last year, as many as 30,220 students scored more than 90 per cent marks. Interestingly, 84,746 students scored between 80 per cent and 89 per cent last year, which has come down to only 39,350 this time," Das said.

Though the council didn't release any merit list this year, according to the marks obtained by the students, as many as 86 candidates figure in the top 10 bracket.

"You will be happy to know that a Muslim girl student from Murshidabad is the highest number getter in the Higher Secondary examinations this year, as she scored 499 out of 500," Das added, though she refused to divulge the identity of the student.

The results are available on WBCHSE's official website -- wbresults.nic.in.

"Many schools sent marks obtained by the students in Class 11 in an incomplete manner, so the board has made the evaluation according to the standards. If any student is dissatisfied with the marks, the principal of the school will have to take the scanned copy of the HS marksheet and the examination papers of Class 11 and appear before the district department by July 26. The board will have the papers checked, and then evaluate the marks accordingly. No change will be made after that," Das said.

There were two parts in the evaluation process for Class 12 students. In case of lab-based subjects, theory carried 70 marks, while practical carried 30 marks. For non-lab-based subjects, theory carried 80 marks while 20 were allotted to project work.

According to the evaluation system, the marks scored in the project and practical exams remained constant but in the theory part, the total marks (70 for lab-based subjects and 80 for non-lab-based subjects) were divided into two parts, with 40 per cent weightage to marks in four highest scoring subjects in Madhyamik and another 60 per cent weightage to the marks scored in that particular subject in Class 11 in 2020.

--IANS

sbg/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)